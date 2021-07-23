Suspect in January Muscatine stabbing arrested, charged with Attempted Murder

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The primary suspect in a stabbing that took place on January 25th was arrested and has been charged with Attempted Murder and one count of Gang Participation.

Muscatine Police announced Dayton Michael Elliot was arrested in Polk County on a warrant for Willful Injury and was transported to Muscatine County Jail after his arrest by officers in Polk County.

After his extradition, Elliot was charged with Attempted Murder for an incident on the 2100 block of Grandview at Headquarter’s Tavern that left a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman stabbed, and others with minor injuries. Police have already arrested Alejandro Antonio Flores, of Letts, Iowa, in the stabbing, and he faces 2 counts of Attempted Murder.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.