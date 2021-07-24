Advertisement

DeWitt looking for volunteers to help with RAGBRAI

The City of DeWitt is seeking help from "hundreds of volunteers" for the upcoming RAGBRAI stop...
The City of DeWitt is seeking help from "hundreds of volunteers" for the upcoming RAGBRAI stop on July 30th.(DeWitt Chamber and Development Company)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of DeWitt is asking for community help in coordinating the upcoming stop on the RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) route on Friday, July 30th.

The city says the event will require “hundreds of volunteers” to put on and is actively looking for support.

You can sign-up here to volunteer, jobs and time windows will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can also call the DeWitt Chamber & Development Company Office at (563) 659-8500 if you need assistance with online sign-up.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police ID girl found dead in car with gunshot
The small birds are known to be incredibly territorial along marshy areas, oftentimes...
Red-winged black birds ‘dive-bomb’ runners, walkers
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
How to watch TV6 Bix 7 Race coverage
Bix 7: Where to watch live coverage for Saturday’s race
Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party

Latest News

Heat indices near 100°
First Alert Day Saturday following Bix 7 race for excessive heat and humidity
Pritzker expands access to telehealth
Pritzker expands telehealth access across state
Pritzker expands access to telehealth
Pritzker expands telehealth access across Illinois
Elliot is being charged in the stabbing of a man in Muscatine on January 25th.
Suspect in January Muscatine stabbing arrested, charged with Attempted Murder