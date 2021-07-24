DeWitt looking for volunteers to help with RAGBRAI

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of DeWitt is asking for community help in coordinating the upcoming stop on the RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) route on Friday, July 30th.

The city says the event will require “hundreds of volunteers” to put on and is actively looking for support.

You can sign-up here to volunteer, jobs and time windows will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can also call the DeWitt Chamber & Development Company Office at (563) 659-8500 if you need assistance with online sign-up.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.