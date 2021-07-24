Four teens charged with stealing vehicle in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Four teenagers were arrested Friday after police say they stole a vehicle.

Just before 3 a.m., Davenport police spotted a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan in the 2800 block of West Locust Street.

Davenport officers and the Iowa State Patrol were able to locate the vehicle and take the teens into custody.

According to police:

A 15-year-old Davenport girl was charged with first-degree theft.

A 15-year-old East Moline girl was charged with first-degree theft.

A 17-year-old Rock Island girl was charged with first-degree theft.

A 17-year-old Bettendorf boy was charged with first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, and assault on a police officer with a weapon.

No other information was released.

