John Deere employees show pride for higher purpose during BIX7 race
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - More than 175 John Deere employees showed their pride during the 2021 Quad City Times Bix 7 Road Race by wearing shirts displaying the company’s higher purpose, “We run so life can leap forward.”
KWQC-TV6 featured five of those runners’ stories in an engaging video series called “Why I Run.”
Please click the link below to view the videos and see how these employees’ lives are leaping forward.
Andrew Benko
Tonia Williams-Neely
Teresa Brooks
Samantha & Santana Raya
Sravanthi Vedula
Also, please read more about John Deere and their Higher Purpose by clicking on this link.
