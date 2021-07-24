John Deere employees show pride for higher purpose during BIX7 race

(KWQC) - More than 175 John Deere employees showed their pride during the 2021 Quad City Times Bix 7 Road Race by wearing shirts displaying the company’s higher purpose, “We run so life can leap forward.”

KWQC-TV6 featured five of those runners’ stories in an engaging video series called “Why I Run.”

Please click the link below to view the videos and see how these employees’ lives are leaping forward.

Andrew Benko

Tonia Williams-Neely

Teresa Brooks

Samantha & Santana Raya

Sravanthi Vedula

Also, please read more about John Deere and their Higher Purpose by clicking on this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.