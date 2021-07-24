Advertisement

John Deere employees show pride for higher purpose during BIX7 race

More than 175 John Deere employees showed their pride during the 2021 Quad City Times Bix 7...
More than 175 John Deere employees showed their pride during the 2021 Quad City Times Bix 7 Road Race by wearing shirts displaying the company’s higher purpose, “We run so life can leap forward.”
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - More than 175 John Deere employees showed their pride during the 2021 Quad City Times Bix 7 Road Race by wearing shirts displaying the company’s higher purpose, “We run so life can leap forward.”

KWQC-TV6 featured five of those runners’ stories in an engaging video series called “Why I Run.”

Please click the link below to view the videos and see how these employees’ lives are leaping forward.

Andrew Benko

Tonia Williams-Neely

Teresa Brooks

Samantha & Santana Raya

Sravanthi Vedula

Also, please read more about John Deere and their Higher Purpose by clicking on this link.

