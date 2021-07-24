Police: Davenport woman fired gun outside woman’s home

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday after police say she threatened a woman on the phone and fired a gun outside the woman’s home.

Alkia Kiasha Ross, 32, faces charges of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor; third-degree harassment, a simple misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a simple misdemeanor.

Court records show she was released from the Scott County Jail on her own recognizance and will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services.

She will be arraigned on Aug. 19.

Davenport police were dispatched at 3:51 a.m. Friday to Grand Avenue and Douglas Court for a report of gunfire.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Ross was on the phone with a woman and threatened to assault her. She later fired one round outside of the woman’s house.

The woman told police she was scared and thought Ross was shooting at her.

Ross then walked down the street to her vehicle and fired an additional shot while threatening the woman on the phone.

Before firing the gun, Ross blocked the woman’s vehicle in the driveway with her vehicle.

Officers found Ross inside her vehicle and saw a gun between the driver’s seat and passenger seat of the vehicle directly next to her.

She also had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and alcohol odor on her breath.

She refused to submit to a preliminary breath test. According to the affidavit, witnesses told police they saw her walking in the street before officers’ arrival.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.