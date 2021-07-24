Police investigating shooting death in Silvis

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Silvis police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

Silvis police, East Moline police, and EMS responded Friday afternoon to the Loma Linda Apartments, 1800 10th Avenue A Court, for a report of gunfire.

Officers found the man lying on the ground in front of one of the apartment buildings.

Officers and EMS rendered aid and transported him to Genesis East Illini Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:40 p.m.

The name of the man has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841, Crime stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the P3 Tips Mobile App.

