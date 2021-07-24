Advertisement

Police investigating shooting death in Silvis

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Silvis police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.

Silvis police, East Moline police, and EMS responded Friday afternoon to the Loma Linda Apartments, 1800 10th Avenue A Court, for a report of gunfire.

Officers found the man lying on the ground in front of one of the apartment buildings.

Officers and EMS rendered aid and transported him to Genesis East Illini Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:40 p.m.

The name of the man has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841, Crime stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The small birds are known to be incredibly territorial along marshy areas, oftentimes...
Red-winged black birds ‘dive-bomb’ runners, walkers
Macy the Yorkie turns around and confronts the coyote, protecting the 10-year-old girl,...
Yorkie saves child from coyote attack
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians
Keegan Casteel
Iowa man with guns at Chicago hotel ‘didn’t mean to startle’
Heat indices near 100°
First Alert Day Saturday following Bix 7 race for excessive heat and humidity

Latest News

Silvis police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man.
Police investigating shooting death in Silvis
TV6 Fact Check.
Fact check: LeClaire speed cameras
The City of DeWitt is seeking help from "hundreds of volunteers" for the upcoming RAGBRAI stop...
DeWitt looking for volunteers to help with RAGBRAI
Heat indices near 100°
First Alert Day Saturday following Bix 7 race for excessive heat and humidity