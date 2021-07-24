Advertisement

Sizzling Heat & Humidity This Afternoon/Evening

Uncomfortable conditions continue Sunday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL-- ***FIRST ALERT DAY from Noon until 7 PM for extreme heat***

Sizzling heat and humidity will continue across the region for BIX weekend. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80′s to lower 90′s, this afternoon and Sunday, with the heat index exceeding the triple digits. That means we’ll meet the HEAT ADVISORY criteria until 7 PM.  The smoky haze will stick with us as well. A weak front could bring isolated showers or storms late afternoon into early evening. There is a marginal to slight risk that some storms could become strong to severe. The sultry and smoky conditions will linger into next week, with highs in the lower 90′s and lows in the low 70′s. Prepare for the heat of the day during the BIX or other activities by staying well hydrated, and seeking shade or air conditioning whenever possible.

TODAY:  Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a slight chance for pop up showers or thunderstorms. High: 93°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Heat index: 100-105.

TONIGHT:  Evening showers and storms, then mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 72°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°. Wind: N 5 mph. Heat index: 100.

