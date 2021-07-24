Advertisement

Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Part 3
Quad-City Times Bix 7 race to re-air July 31 on TV6
The small birds are known to be incredibly territorial along marshy areas, oftentimes...
Red-winged black birds ‘dive-bomb’ runners, walkers
Sizzling and sultry conditions this afternoon. Heat index: 100-105 degrees! Storms this evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday following Bix 7 race for excessive heat and humidity
Keegan Casteel
Iowa man with guns at Chicago hotel ‘didn’t mean to startle’
Police: Four teens charged with stealing vehicle arrested in Davenport

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide and some Americans are still leery about getting a...
COVID: Variant cases rise, masks back in some schools
A corner of Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may be the most joyful part...
Piano player at Atlanta airport gets $60K tip from strangers
A corner of Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport may be the most joyful part...
Piano player at Atlanta airport gets $60K from strangers