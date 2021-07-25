Airplane crashes in rural Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating an airplane crash in rural Whiteside County that happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday evening. According to police, the airplane crashed in a field near E Thome Road and Calhoun Drive, south of Rock Falls. The aircraft was a white 1966 Cessna 150.

Police have identified the pilot as 60-year-old Daniel Gryder of Hampton, Georgia. A passenger was with Gryder, 42-year-old Matthew Mansell of Napoleon, Missouri. According to the investigation, district troopers parked on Interstate 88 at mile 42 on Friday and saw a plane crash into the field. Police say the pilot and passenger were uninjured.

Illinois State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

