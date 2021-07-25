Advertisement

Airplane crashes in rural Whiteside County

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, (KWQC) - Illinois State Police are investigating an airplane crash in rural Whiteside County that happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday evening. According to police, the airplane crashed in a field near E Thome Road and Calhoun Drive, south of Rock Falls. The aircraft was a white 1966 Cessna 150.

Police have identified the pilot as 60-year-old Daniel Gryder of Hampton, Georgia. A passenger was with Gryder, 42-year-old Matthew Mansell of Napoleon, Missouri. According to the investigation, district troopers parked on Interstate 88 at mile 42 on Friday and saw a plane crash into the field. Police say the pilot and passenger were uninjured.

Illinois State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Part 3
Quad-City Times Bix 7 race to re-air July 31 on TV6
Police: Four teens charged with stealing vehicle arrested in Davenport
Alkia Kiasha Ross, 32, Davenport.
Police: Davenport woman fired gun outside woman’s home
Police investigating shooting death in Silvis
Keegan Casteel
Iowa man with guns at Chicago hotel ‘didn’t mean to startle’

Latest News

Sun and heat will stick around today, but humidity won't be quite as bad.
Your First Alert Forecast
Sizzling and sultry conditions this afternoon. Heat index: 100-105 degrees! Storms this evening.
FIRST ALERT DAY Saturday following Bix 7 race for excessive heat and humidity
Sizzling and sultry conditions this afternoon. Heat index: 100-105 degrees! Storms this evening.
Your First Alert Forecast
Why I Run: Sravanthi Vedula
Why I Run: Sravanthi Vedula