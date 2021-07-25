CDC advisory committee discuss COVID-19 booster shots

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An advisory committee to the CDC met on Thursday about the need for potential COVID-19 booster shots. Rebecca Heick, epidemiologist with Augustana, says at this time boosters are not needed at this time.

“It’s those specific populations that we are looking at for boosters, not the general population for boosters,” says Rebecca Heick, epidemiologist at Augustana college.

Those immunocompromised may need a booster shot for better protection.

“There was no clear decision made on Thursday but the recommendation definitely leans towards those people in immune compromised categories have access to a third booster dose,” says Heick.

Heick says those who may need a third shot may not have to get the same vaccine as their initial dose.

“Sometimes a different vaccine platform can kick start the immune response,” she says.

According to Heick, there’s not yet enough data to determine if a booster would be needed each year. The US recently purchased 200 million more doses of Pfizer.

“To be delivered between the fall of 2021 and the spring of 2022 to prepare for future vaccination need...vaccines for children under 12, and possible booster shots if studies show they are necessary,” says White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

