New Liberty man arrested in Saturday shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after a shooting at a home in New Liberty, Scott County sheriff’s deputies said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Taurus Puckett, 45, was arrested around 4:50 a.m. He’s charged with attempted murder, willful injury, armed with intent, and domestic abuse assault.

According to the affidavit, Puckett went to the alleged victim’s New Liberty home Saturday night due to an ongoing dispute. He took a firearm, pointed it at the alleged victim and shot them, according to the affidavit. Puckett then fled the scene and was found by deputies, according to the affidavit. The alleged victim was taken to the hospital for injuries; their condition is currently unknown.

Puckett is being held on a $42,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.

