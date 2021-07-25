Advertisement

Sunny, Hot & A Little Less Humid Today

More heat for the first half of the work week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Sunshine returns to round out BIX weekend, and while we will see more heat, humidity is not expected to be quite as high. Winds out of the northwest will usher in some drier air, as temperatures reach the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Looking ahead to the work week, we’ll see sunny skies and 90 degree temperatures through Wednesday, followed by shower and thunderstorms chances and 80′s Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Humidity will be on the rise through the midweek.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and not quite as humid. High: 93°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 68°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and hot. High: 91°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

