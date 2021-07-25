Advertisement

U of Illinois to open offices in India to recruit students

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - The University of Illinois system is setting up offices in India to help recruit students and build relationships with academic and corporate partners.

India already is one of the top countries of origin for students at the University of Illinois System’s campuses, with 2,848 students between the universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield last fall. That’s more than from any foreign nation other than China, the system office said.

More than 2,200 alumni call India home. System President Tim Killeen said a new liaison office in the country will help drive growth for the university system.

