18-year-old fatally shot in Silvis identified

(WAVE 3 News)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - An 18-year-old Silvis man fatally shot Friday afternoon has been identified as Malik Horne.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy will be performed Monday.

Silvis police, East Moline police, and EMS responded Friday afternoon to the Loma Linda Apartments, 1800 10th Avenue A Court, for a report of gunfire.

Officers found Horne, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, lying on the ground in front of one of the apartment buildings.

Officers and EMS rendered aid and transported him to Genesis East Illini Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:40 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841, Crime stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the P3 Tips Mobile App.

