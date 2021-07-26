Bend XPO opening

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

East Moline is seeing growth and development recently thanks in part to its community fund which is celebrating ten years. The new “Bend XPO” is holding its grand opening and host the 10th Anniversary event for the East Moline Community Fund. Connie Dowsett, the Chair of the East Moline Community Fund and Brittany Haas from Bend XPO share what is in store for this location and event!

Community projects with Community Fund:

New East Moline Public Library

Main Street Beautification

Methodist Church Food Pantry

Bend XPO:

Modern event space

Versatile to meet clients’ needs Developers Hall Largest Breakout Room, “The X” Up to six additional breakout rooms for hospitality, social events, workshops, and meetings.



Event information:

Where: Bend XPO in East Moline

What: The East Moline Community Fund will be hosting an open huse

When: Thursday July 29 from 6-8 P.M.

Live music by “10 of Soul” while guests explore what Bend XPO offers for group events

