Bend XPO opening

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -

East Moline is seeing growth and development recently thanks in part to its community fund which is celebrating ten years. The new “Bend XPO” is holding its grand opening and host the 10th Anniversary event for the East Moline Community Fund. Connie Dowsett, the Chair of the East Moline Community Fund and Brittany Haas from Bend XPO share what is in store for this location and event!

Community projects with Community Fund:

  • New East Moline Public Library
  • Main Street Beautification
  • Methodist Church Food Pantry

Bend XPO:

  • Modern event space
  • Versatile to meet clients’ needs
    • Developers Hall
    • Largest Breakout Room, “The X”
      • Up to six additional breakout rooms for hospitality, social events, workshops, and meetings.

Event information:

  • Where: Bend XPO in East Moline
  • What: The East Moline Community Fund will be hosting an open huse
  • When: Thursday July 29 from 6-8 P.M.
  • Live music by “10 of Soul” while guests explore what Bend XPO offers for group events

