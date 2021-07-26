Bettendorf police reminding residents to lock their vehicles, keep garages closed and locked

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles and keep their garages closed and locked, following reports of minors entering cars and garages.

Last week, police sent out a neighborhood watch email to residents saying last weekend they took “several reports” and at least one car was reported stolen during the incident. That vehicle was recovered in Davenport.

“Please lock your vehicles and make sure your garage doors are closed and locked,” police said. “Suspects in these last several stolen vehicles have gone into unlocked or open garages.”

