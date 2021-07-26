Centennial Bridge inspections begin Monday, will require daily lane closures

(KWQC) - Inspections on the Centennial Bridge will begin on Monday, July 26 according to officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

IDOT officials announced an inspection on the bridge carrying US 67 across from the Mississippi River in Rock Island County will require daily lane closures through Friday, August 6.

Officials say work will begin on the northbound side of the bridge and the outer lane will be closed from Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30.

“Work will later shift to the southbound side of the bridge on Monday, Aug. 2, and the outer lane will be closed through Friday, Aug. 6,” officials said in a release. “The lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.”

Drivers can expect a delay and should plan ahead, officials say drivers should be prepared for stopped traffic.

“To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered,” officials said. “Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.”

IDOT officials say over the next six years they plan to improve more than 3,535 miles of highways and nine million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which they say is investing $33.2B into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through year two included approximately $5.2B of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements according to officials.

