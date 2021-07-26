Advertisement

Clinton Welcomes RAGBRAI

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -

On Sunday, Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) kicked off beginning in Sac City. Cyclists dip their tires in the Missouri River before making their seven-day trek to Clinton. Lesley Webster with the Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau shares what Clinton has prepared for this special day!

The event is next Saturday, but that hasn’t stopped visitors from already getting situated in Clinton! Passing through towns such as Charlotte and Goose Lake, the shortest leg of the ride from Dewitt to Clinton is the final day for the cyclists participating in RAGBRAI.

Find more information here: https://ragbrai.com/route-maps/dewitt/

