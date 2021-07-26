CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession, escape charges in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is wanted out of Moline, Illinois and officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities need your help in locating him.

Officials say 35-year-old Joseph A. Meador, is wanted on escape charges and for possession of meth with the intent to deliver.

He is described as being 6′0 and weighing 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

