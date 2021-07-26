CRIME STOPPERS: Two men need identifying after counterfeit bills used at HyVee in Milan

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Do you recognize these suspects?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for help identifying these two suspects after counterfeit money was used at the HyVee in Milan.

Police say the suspects passed two fake $100 bills at the HyVee in Milan; one in the store and one at the gas pump.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

