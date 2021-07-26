Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Two men need identifying after counterfeit bills used at HyVee in Milan

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for help identifying these two...
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for help identifying these two suspects after counterfeit money was used at the HyVee in Milan. Police say the suspects passed two fake $100 bills at the HyVee in Milan; one in the store and one at the gas pump.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Do you recognize these suspects?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for help identifying these two suspects after counterfeit money was used at the HyVee in Milan.

Police say the suspects passed two fake $100 bills at the HyVee in Milan; one in the store and one at the gas pump.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip .  You do not have to give your name.  CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taurus Puckett (45) arrested in shooting on Saturday
New Liberty man arrested in Saturday shooting
Police lights
Airplane crashes in rural Whiteside County
Davenport shots fired
Davenport Police respond to shots fired on Locust near Harrison and Main
18-year-old fatally shot in Silvis identified
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police investigate child sexual abuse case, apparent suicide

Latest News

Kayla Swope doesn't let vision impairment stop her from running the Bix
Vision impaired runner completes Quad City Times Bix 7 for third time
A man is wanted out of Moline, Illinois and officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on possession, escape charges in Moline
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your help locating 33-year-old...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on multiple counts of aggravated battery in Moline
Fort Madison man arrested on maintaining a drug house, possession and more in Lee County