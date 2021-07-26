Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on multiple counts of aggravated battery in Moline

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your help locating 33-year-old Shataria Shakeeya Beason. Officials say officers in Moline are looking for her on five counts of aggravated battery.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen this suspect?

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they need your help locating 33-year-old Shataria Shakeeya Beason. Officials say officers in Moline are looking for her on five counts of aggravated battery.

She is described as being 5′11 and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

