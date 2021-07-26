Advertisement

Davenport Police respond to shots fired on Locust near Harrison and Main

Iowa State Patrol was also on scene
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to Davenport police, authorities responded to shots fired just after 9:30 P.M. Sunday night. Police said no one was injured but nearby property was hit.

Crews were investigating on Locust St. between Harrison St. and Main Street.

Iowa State Patrol was also on the scene along with Davenport Police.

