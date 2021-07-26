Fort Madison man arrested on maintaining a drug house, possession and more in Lee County

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Fort Madison man has been arrested on drug charges according to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say on July 21 they arrested 40-year-old Casey Wolf, of Fort Madison, at his home in the 1300 block of Avenue G. Wolf is being charged with maintaining a drug house, possession of a controlled substance 1st-offense methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of prescription pills and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wolf is also being charged with 3rd-degree theft.

His arrest follows a search warrant that was executed as part of an ongoing theft investigation in the Fort Madison area according to officials. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force assisted with the investigation.

The Fort Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County S.R.T. and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Justice and the funds administered by the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.

