Four Rock Island houses struck by gunfire Sunday night

(Unsplash)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident where four houses were struck Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded at 7:54 p.m. to the 2100-2200 block of 9th Street after receiving a report that a white car and a red car were shooting at each other.

Officers located four homes that were struck, as well as spent shell casings, according to police.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

