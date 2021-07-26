Advertisement

Heat & humidity peak on Wednesday

Rain chances & cooler temperatures by the end of the week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Plenty of heat this afternoon, but we’ll keep the humidity in check for one more day. Look for mostly sunny and hazy skies, with temperatures in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Conditions will begin to turn a bit steamy heading into Tuesday and especially Wednesday, with sunshine and increasing humidity. We’ll see highs in the lower 90′s, with the heat index approaching or exceeding the triple digits. This could warrant a FIRST ALERT DAY/HEAT ADVISORY issued by midweek. We’ll keep you updated. A sight chance for showers and storms will move back into the weather picture for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as readings return to the 80′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hazy and hot. Not as humid. High: 92°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 71°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot and a bit more humid. High: 91°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Hot again.
