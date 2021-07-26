Heat & humidity peak on Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Heat and humidity will once again headline our weather this week with both peaking on Wednesday. Today and Tuesday will feature a lot of sunshine and highs in the 90s. Heat indices, both days, will be in the mid to low 90s. On Wednesday higher dew points will arrive again leading to feels like temps near or in the triple digits likely leading to a First Alert Day. As we get into the second half of the week and weekend cooler temps look to arrive along with minor rain chances. Most areas will be in the mid to low 80s by Saturday.

TODAY: Hazy. High: 92º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Hazy. Low: 71º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 91º.

