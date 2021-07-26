Investigation: East St. Louis failed to pay police overtime

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - A federal investigation shows the city of East St. Louis violated labor standards for not tracking or paying overtime hours for police officers.

The U.S. Department of Labor says the city’s police department had employees sign a document agreeing to forgo pay for working overtime because it didn’t have the funds.

The federal labor agency has recovered nearly $160,000 in overtime back wages for 19 officers, sergeants, detectives and patrol officers.

Messages left Sunday for Mayor Robert Eastern III and Police Chief Kendall Perry weren’t immediately returned.

