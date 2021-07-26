Advertisement

Jim Carter recognized as TV6/ServPro Hometown Hero

By Joey Donia
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jim Carter is a gifted carpenter who loves giving his time and talents to those in need. In recognition of all he does for the community, Carter was presented with the TV6/ServPro Hometown Hero award.

“He’s a carpenter by trade but he’s really a Jack of all trades and he was able to go and help people with the carpentry, I saw him one day take a mental health patient to their appointment because they didn’t have transportation, I saw him build out the clothing center at Minnie’s he didn’t even charge us anything, on weekends with there’s storms he takes his chainsaw out and helps anybody not expecting anything. To me he’s been an unsung hero and I’m glad to see he’s a hero here today” said Carter’s friend Linda Lannan.

ServPro presented the Sacred Heart foundation with a check for $100 as part of Carter’s award.

“It’s making your life worthwhile, giving back to the community is something that has an immeasurable effect on your soul, it opens you to new possibilities, new ideas, it gives you a sense of humility in that how blessed you actually are” said Carter.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taurus Puckett (45) arrested in shooting on Saturday
New Liberty man arrested in Saturday shooting
Police lights
Airplane crashes in rural Whiteside County
Davenport shots fired
Davenport Police respond to shots fired on Locust near Harrison and Main
18-year-old fatally shot in Silvis identified
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police investigate child sexual abuse case, apparent suicide

Latest News

Rock Island County Fair scheduled for July 20-24
Pennie Kellenberger wins Hometown Hero Award
Pennie Kellenberger wins Hometown Hero Award
Pennie Kellenberger wins TV6 Hometown Heroes Award
Benefit is July 3rd and 4th
Car Wash Fundraiser For Honor Flight Of QC