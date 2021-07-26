Jim Carter recognized as TV6/ServPro Hometown Hero

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jim Carter is a gifted carpenter who loves giving his time and talents to those in need. In recognition of all he does for the community, Carter was presented with the TV6/ServPro Hometown Hero award.

“He’s a carpenter by trade but he’s really a Jack of all trades and he was able to go and help people with the carpentry, I saw him one day take a mental health patient to their appointment because they didn’t have transportation, I saw him build out the clothing center at Minnie’s he didn’t even charge us anything, on weekends with there’s storms he takes his chainsaw out and helps anybody not expecting anything. To me he’s been an unsung hero and I’m glad to see he’s a hero here today” said Carter’s friend Linda Lannan.

ServPro presented the Sacred Heart foundation with a check for $100 as part of Carter’s award.

“It’s making your life worthwhile, giving back to the community is something that has an immeasurable effect on your soul, it opens you to new possibilities, new ideas, it gives you a sense of humility in that how blessed you actually are” said Carter.

