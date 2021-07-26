Last week of July will start out hot

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be a warmer start to the week with a peak in heat and humidity Wednesday.

MONDAY

Out of the next three days, Monday will be the most comfortable when you step outside. Temperatures will start in the mid-60s and end around 90 degrees. Dew points will be in the low to mid 60s through the afternoon, so the heat will not feel as bad. There will also be more sunshine ahead for the day, however beyond that will be hazy skies.

TUESDAY

Tuesday is when humidity will begin increasing and temperatures in the low 90s through the afternoon will feel like 95-100 degrees.

Tuesday will have 95-100 degree heat indexes. (kwqc)

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is going to be the most humid day. Dew points will reach into the 70s, making it feel oppressive. This will in turn make temperatures in the low 90s for the afternoon feel like 100-105 degrees. There could be heat advisories for the afternoon.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week. (kwqc)

For the rest of the week there will be high temperatures back in the 80s with a few more rain chances.

