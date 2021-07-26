Advertisement

Man wanted on attempted murder charges in Galesburg following shooting

Officials with the Galesburg Police Department say they are looking for the shooting suspect, Mario Devon Washington. He is wanted for 1st-degree attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.(kwqc, city of galesburg)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A suspect has been identified following a shooting that happened on July 5 in Galesburg according to police.

City officials say the police department responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Street following a report of a shooting earlier this month. Upon arrival, they found a man who had four gunshot wounds to his stomach.

The victim was taken to the hospital and then flown to Peoria, officials say he is expected to survive.

Officials with the Galesburg Police Department say they are looking for the shooting suspect, Mario Devon Washington. He is wanted for 1st-degree attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Anyone having information in regard to this incident is asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers (309) 344-0044 / or go to www.galesburgcrimestoppers.com and submit your tip.

