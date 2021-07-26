Advertisement

Over 100 people protest vaccine mandates at Iowa Capitol

Brei Johnson speaks as protestors gather in the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice their opposition...
Brei Johnson speaks as protestors gather in the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice their opposition to mask mandates, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - More than 100 people gathered outside the Iowa state Capitol Saturday to rally against mandates requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, such as the ones some Iowa hospitals have issued.

One of the speakers at the rally, Republican state Rep. Jeff Shipley, called vaccine mandates “a crime against humanity.”

The event was organized by a group called Informed Choice Iowa that opposes mandatory coronavirus vaccinations and vaccine passports.

Brei Johnson with that group told the Des Moines Register that she believes vaccinations should be discussed between a health professional and patient, not made a condition of employment.

