Quad Cities sees increase in COVID cases after months of decline

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The Quad Cities is seeing an increase in COVID cases after several months of decline, with both unvaccinated people and the delta variant playing a role.

“The delta variant is prevalent in the state of Iowa,” Amy Thoreson said, the director at the Scott County Health Department. “In the month of June, we had 88 cases reported in Scott County. Through today we’re at 172 in July.”

The Rock Island County Health Department announced 63 new cases since their last report on July 19, with four individuals hospitalized. In a press release, officials with the county said there was a week-to-week increase of 125% with the average age of 30 for newly infected people. Officials announced Monday they would provide the number of COVID case counts on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays until further notice.

“We now are fighting a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Almost every person who has gotten sick with COVID-19 recently has been eligible to be vaccinated for months. The Delta variant is much more contagious [than] previous versions of the virus. However, the vaccines are proving highly effective in protecting everyone 12 and older who has been vaccinated.”

According to the CDC, a majority of the counties in Iowa have moderate to high transmission rates.

“There’s counties around us that are at either substantial or widespread and those are areas we don’t want to head back to,” Thoreson said. “It doesn’t take as many cases as we saw last fall to overwhelm health systems and so we really want to be sure that we’re not headed in that direction.”

Officials are looking ahead to the fall when more people spend time indoors and they’re encouraging those who are eligible to receive the vaccine to do so.

“We know that there are individuals that can’t be vaccinated because of various medical reasons and so we want to be careful to protect them as well and so by helping to limit that spread by doing what we can, it helps protect others in our community,” Thoreson said.

Although Test Iowa is closed, Thoreson said anyone who needs a test kit can call the health department and they’ll bring one down.

TV6 reached out to the Iowa Health Department regarding the new trend and has not yet received a comment.

Both Rock Island and Scott County Health Departments host vaccine clinics throughout the week. Visit their websites to learn more.

