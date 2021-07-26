Advertisement

Quad City Arts new featured artist

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Deasia Hickman is Quad City Arts’ new featured artist and joins Morgan and Jake to show off some of her artwork. Creating a Quad Cities Live logo for the show, her inspiration came from her late grandfather who served in the military. She shares that art has helped her through even the toughest of times, and she recommends others to resort to art when they are feeling sad or just need more creativity in their lives!

An event is happening on Wednesday July 28th at the Wine and Cheese Art Exhibition hosted by West Davenport Arts Council. From 6-8P.M. at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities located on West Locust Street in Davenport. Deasia’s art exhibition will be on display there through the end of August.

