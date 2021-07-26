Rock Island to host free concert series, Thursday Night Groove, through September

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Rock Island will be holding a free concert series starting this week on July 29.

“The concert series will be held on the Ellis Kell Stage at Schwiebert Riverfront Park (1st Avenue and 18th Street in Rock Island),” officials said in a release. “Each concert is free and fun for all ages. Thursday Night Groover begins at 6:00 pm with the opening of food and beer sales.”

Officials say featured will be Rock Island Parks Concession Stand with brats and hot dogs, Happy Joe’s Pizza and beer sales by Bent River Brewing Company.

The live concert performance will be from 7 to 9 p.m.

Concert schedule:

July 29: Funktastic 5

August 5: Been There Done That

August 12: North of 40

August 19: The Stone Flowers

August 26: Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls

September 2: Phyllis and the Sharks

September 9: Soul Storm

September 16: Class of ‘82

September 23: ** Rain date if needed

The eight bands will cover a real mix of music including rock, funk, soul, R&B, and blues. This year’s Groove series presents a wide variety of local talent and brings together the best of Rock Island with food, great music, and partnerships to create a memorable experience for attendees.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Outside alcohol is not permitted. Event parking available in lot at 17th Street/1st Avenue (next to playground) after 6:00 pm or throughout downtown Rock Island. For more information about the concert series, please call Rock Island Parks and Recreation at (309) 732-7275.

