Timberlake Playhouse presents Jesus Christ Superstar

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -

Timberlake Playhouse’s Darren Mangler and Paul Stancato join Morgan and Jake to share what their newest play is about. Darren is one of the actors and Paul is the director of Jesus Christ Superstar, showing through August 1st.

Jesus Christ Superstar tells the last seven days of Jesus’s life as told by apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Told through the eyes of Judas, this completely-sung-through score originally began as a concept album by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice that changed the face of musical theatre when it was released in 1970. It has made its debut in 1971 and was performed live on television in 2018, starring John Legend as Jesus. Artistic Director, Paul Stancato, brings a brand new, never-before-seen concept to this powerful musical.

For more information/tickets: https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/

