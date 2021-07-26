Vision impaired runner completes Quad City Times Bix 7 for third time

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kayla Swope suffers from degenerative cornea disease that greatly impairs her vision. She’s had ten eye surgeries including four cornea transplants. With the helps of spotters and friends in the running community, Kayla has been able to run the Quad Cities Marathon and the Bix.

“I don’t really feel like I can’t do anything somebody else can do, I might need more help, I might need more accommodations, but I will always if I want to do it, I’m gonna do it” said Swope.

