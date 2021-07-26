Advertisement

Vision impaired runner completes Quad City Times Bix 7 for third time

By Joey Donia
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Kayla Swope suffers from degenerative cornea disease that greatly impairs her vision. She’s had ten eye surgeries including four cornea transplants. With the helps of spotters and friends in the running community, Kayla has been able to run the Quad Cities Marathon and the Bix.

“I don’t really feel like I can’t do anything somebody else can do, I might need more help, I might need more accommodations, but I will always if I want to do it, I’m gonna do it” said Swope.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taurus Puckett (45) arrested in shooting on Saturday
New Liberty man arrested in Saturday shooting
Police lights
Airplane crashes in rural Whiteside County
Davenport shots fired
Davenport Police respond to shots fired on Locust near Harrison and Main
18-year-old fatally shot in Silvis identified
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Police investigate child sexual abuse case, apparent suicide

Latest News

PV Track & Field coach goes viral for high jumping videos
PV Track & Field coach goes viral for high jumping videos
Quad-City Times Bix 7 women's winner Edna Kipalgat
Quad-City Times Bix 7 women's winner Edna Kipalgat
2021 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race
2021 Quad-City Times Bix 7 race
Watch check presentations to the winners of the Bix
Quad-City Times Bix 7 check presentations