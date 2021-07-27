Advertisement

Democratic donor convicted of offering drugs for sex; 2 died

Ed Buck was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life...
Ed Buck was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life sentence.(Source: KABC, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury on Tuesday convicted a wealthy California political donor on charges he injected gay men with methamphetamine in exchange for sex, leading to two deaths and other overdoses.

Ed Buck was found guilty of all nine felony counts in federal court, which could lead to a life sentence. The verdict came exactly four years after one of the victims, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, was found dead of an overdose in Buck’s West Hollywood apartment.

“Today is bittersweet,” LaTisha Nixon, Moore’s mother, said after the verdict. “We got victory today.”

The jury deliberated for more than four hours after a two-week trial. Buck’s defense attorneys — one of whom was a prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson case — did not immediately return a request for comment.

Prosecutors said Buck paid men and provided drugs in return for sex acts. The 66-year-old had pleaded not guilty. His defense lawyers said neither fatal overdose victim died from meth and that many of the alleged victims were drug addicts.

His 2019 arrest marked a turning point for activists who rallied outside his apartment and pressured law enforcement to act after Moore died on Buck’s floor in 2017.

Even after Timothy Dean, 55, died 18 months later, it took another nine months and the near-death of another overdose victim before Buck was arrested in September 2019.

“This man did some terrible things to human beings,” Joann Campbell, one of Dean’s sisters, said after the verdict.

Family members and activists had pushed for Buck’s arrest since Moore died. They said Buck escaped criminal charges for years because of wealth, political ties and race.

“Ed Buck will never harm anyone else, and I thank God for that,” said Joyce Jackson, another of Dean’s sisters.

Buck is a wealthy white man who was active in gay causes and animal rights issues. He has given more than $500,000 to mostly Democratic politicians and causes since 2000.

Prosecutors say he exploited vulnerable men — most of them Black — by paying them to come to his home to use drugs and engage in sex play to satisfy a fetish. Many were destitute drug users who often worked as prostitutes to support their habit.

The defense contends all the men were at Buck’s apartment under their own will and that Moore and Dean did not die from methamphetamine.

“I know this has been an arduous, lengthy and difficult process,” U.S. District Judge Christine A. Snyder told jurors after she read the verdict, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old fatally shot in Silvis identified
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Davenport shots fired
Davenport Police respond to shots fired on Locust near Harrison and Main
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Four Rock Island houses struck by gunfire Sunday night

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Isaiah Dennis, 21, and his wife, Abby, 19, shared their story of what the couple went through...
21-year-old COVID survivor urges others to get vaccinated after time on ventilator
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in crunch time on infrastructure deal