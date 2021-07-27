FIRST ALERT DAY Wednesday from 12PM-10PM

(KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from noon-10 PM on Wednesday for excessive heat and humidity. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s while heat index readings are expected to approach 100-109 degrees. This will bring an increased concern for heat illnesses through the afternoon. A Heat Advisory will also be in effect during this time. There will be more people outside tomorrow trying to celebrate, so be cautious of spending too much time outdoors.

May feel like 104° on Saturday (kwqc)

Take care during the heat of the day. Stay hydrated, limit time outdoors, and avoid strenuous activity if possible.

The heat index could reach 100°-105° this afternoon. (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

