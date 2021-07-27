Gov. Reynolds ‘concerned’ over new mask guidance recommendations

Iowa (KWQC) - On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement following the Biden Administration’s announcement on vaccination guidance.

NBC News reported earlier on Tuesday the Biden Administration issued new guidance, recommending indoor mask use in areas with high transmission rates.

“We are still in the midst of a once in a generation pandemic, battling an ever-evolving virus,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “The reality is that we are dealing with a much different strain of this virus than we were even earlier in the spring.”

Governor Reynolds responded to the announcement saying the new guidance concerns her.

“The Biden Administration’s new COVID-19 guidance telling fully vaccinated Iowans to now wear masks is not only counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, but also not grounded in reality or common sense,” Governor Reynolds said in a statement. “I’m concerned that this guidance will be used as a vehicle to mandate masks in states and schools across the country, something I do not support.”

This comes after the CDC also released new recommended guidance on mask-wearing with the rise of cases.

“Citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status,” the AP reported.

