Heat & humidity peak on Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Heat and humidity are on the increase today and tomorrow. Highs today will reach the mid and low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s. Heat and humidity peak on Wednesday with high in the mid 90s and heat indices 100º to 106º leading to a First Alert Day and heat advisory. There is some potential for a storm or two to move into NW Illinois in the afternoon. It would be a brief respite from the heat, but it would send the humidity skyrocketing. A front will slip through on Thursday popping up a few storms and sending in cooler temps for the rest of the week. We will be drying it out by the weekend with highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Hazy. High: 92º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Hazy. Low: 72º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 94º.

