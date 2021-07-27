Advertisement

Iowa State Sen. Liz Mathis announces run for 1st Congressional Dist.

Liz Mathis, a Democratic state senator for Linn County's District 34.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Senator Liz Mathis announced she is running for Iowa’s First Congressional District, a seat currently held by former journalist, Republican Ashely Hinson.

In a statement Mathis said in part, “I’ve heard from so many Iowans who are concerned about the partisanship and conflict they’re seeing in Washington. It’s clear Iowans want leaders who care about fairness and honesty, who want to make sure businesses, farmers and workers succeed and who want to see communities thrive so that our kids and grandkids inherit an even better Iowa.”

Mathis has been a journalist, a non-profit leader and a State Senator. She grew up on a farm in eastern Iowa, the daughter of a WWII veteran and a nurse who was trained in the cadet corp. After putting herself through college and earning a degree in journalism from the University of Iowa, she became an anchor for KWWL and KCRG for 27 years.

After her career in journalism, she continued serving her community as a non-profit leader in Cedar Rapids. In 2011, she was elected to the State Senate representing parts of Linn County. As Senator. Mathis and her husband Mark raised two children and currently live in Hiawatha.

Mathis announced her candidacy in a video to supporters this morning. Her campaign has also launched a new website, LizMathis.com.

