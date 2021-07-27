Man facing gun, obstruction charges in connection with fatal shooting of Silvis man

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - An 18-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he tried to hide the gun that was used to fatally shoot 18-year-old Malik Horne Friday in Silvis.

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren Tuesday confirmed that Xavior M. Chandler was arrested Friday on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony, and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, a Class A misdemeanor.

Bond was set Saturday at $100,000, Rock Island County court records show. He has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3, court records show.

Silvis police, East Moline police, and EMS responded Friday afternoon to the Loma Linda Apartments, 1800 10th Avenue A Court, for a report of gunfire.

Officers found Horne, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, lying on the ground in front of one of the apartment buildings.

Officers and EMS rendered aid and transported him to Genesis East Illini Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:40 p.m.

According to court documents, Chandler, with the intent to obstruct the prosecution of the person who shot Horne, removed the firearm from the scene of the shooting and tried to hide it.

The court document does not name the alleged shooter.

The firearm, a Springfield XDS 9mm, was stolen, according to court documents.

No other arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

VanKlaveren said officers are still following up on leads in the case.

“Lots of physical evidence to sort through and have processed,” he said in an email.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841, Crime stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the P3 Tips Mobile App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.