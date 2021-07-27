Advertisement

Moline police officer cleared of any charges in fatal bicycle accident

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline police officer who struck and killed a bike rider while responding to a call in May has been cleared of committing any criminal or traffic violations. That’s according to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney who has been reviwing the circumstances of the accident.

On May 4, 2021, Moline Officer Pennacchio was responding to a nearby hit-and-run crash when she was traveling down the 500 block of 34th Street. According to the report released Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the officer’s body camera and squad car camera were activated and reveals a 13-year-old riding on the sidewalk on the right along 34th Street, then turned left near 11th Avenue and attempts to ride across 34th Street. Officer Pennacchio swerves to the left to avoid the teen, but hit the bicyclist by the front right corner of the vehicle.

The child, later identified as Charles W. Hubbard of Moline, died at the hospital.

In the report, The Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal acknowledges that the officer was driving 14-16 miles per hour over the speed limit (approximately 56 in 40) and did not have the squad’s lights and sirens on at the time, but that is allowed by Illinois law when responding to an emergency regarding a possible personal injury call.

The state’s attorney says, “This incident is one of tragic and unfortunate circumstance, one not contemplated by criminal punishment. In reviewing this case, it is clear that many lives will never be the same. We ask the community to join us in giving our heartfelt sympathy to everyone involved in this accident.”

