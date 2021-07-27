Palmer College of Chiropractic looking for participants 50+ and older for spine-health study

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Palmer College of Chiropractic is looking for people ages 50 and older to participate in their spine-health study. The purpose of the study, called Active Aging for Spine Health, is to learn how chiropractic patients manage chronic spine problems as they age.

Officials say you may be eligible to join the study if you use chiropractic care for chronic spine conditions, such as back or neck pain.

What is the purpose of the Active Aging for Spine Health study? To learn how chiropractic patients who are 50 years of age or older manage chronic spine problems. How you keep healthy with a back or neck condition How chiropractic care and patient education supports your spine health Your thoughts on using computers and smartphone apps for managing your health

What does the study entail? Study members will complete 1 or 2 voluntary actions: Survey about yourself and your spine health lasting up to 30 minutes (online or paper form) Recorded research interview, by phone or video call, lasting about 60 minutes



The Active Aging for Spine Health study is a collaborative project between Palmer College of Chiropractic and Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Anyone interested in participating in the study should contact Anna Ziegler, D.C., M.M., at 563-884-5152 or spinehealthstudy@palmer.edu.

For more information visit palmer.edu/spine-health-study.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.