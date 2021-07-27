Advertisement

Palmer College of Chiropractic looking for participants 50+ and older for spine-health study

Palmer College of Chiropractic is looking for people ages 50 and older to participate in their...
Palmer College of Chiropractic is looking for people ages 50 and older to participate in their spine-health study. The purpose of the study, called Active Aging for Spine Health, is to learn how chiropractic patients manage chronic spine problems as they age.(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Palmer College of Chiropractic is looking for people ages 50 and older to participate in their spine-health study. The purpose of the study, called Active Aging for Spine Health, is to learn how chiropractic patients manage chronic spine problems as they age.

Officials say you may be eligible to join the study if you use chiropractic care for chronic spine conditions, such as back or neck pain.

  • What is the purpose of the Active Aging for Spine Health study?
    • To learn how chiropractic patients who are 50 years of age or older manage chronic spine problems.
      • How you keep healthy with a back or neck condition
      • How chiropractic care and patient education supports your spine health
      • Your thoughts on using computers and smartphone apps for managing your health
  • What does the study entail?
    • Study members will complete 1 or 2 voluntary actions:
      • Survey about yourself and your spine health lasting up to 30 minutes (online or paper form)
      • Recorded research interview, by phone or video call, lasting about 60 minutes

The Active Aging for Spine Health study is a collaborative project between Palmer College of Chiropractic and Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Anyone interested in participating in the study should contact Anna Ziegler, D.C., M.M., at 563-884-5152 or spinehealthstudy@palmer.edu.

For more information visit palmer.edu/spine-health-study.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old fatally shot in Silvis identified
Davenport shots fired
Davenport Police respond to shots fired on Locust near Harrison and Main
Four Rock Island houses struck by gunfire Sunday night
PV Track & Field coach goes viral for high jumping videos
PV Track & Field coach goes viral for high jumping videos
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for help identifying these two...
CRIME STOPPERS: Two men need identifying after counterfeit bills used at HyVee in Milan

Latest News

Discussions into possible sale of Rock Island water utilities continue
Discussions into possible sale of Rock Island water utilities continue
Fire crews in Davenport will participate in fire training on Tuesday. The training, which is...
Davenport Fire Department to conduct fire training on Pershing on Tuesday
Fire crews in Davenport will participate in fire training on Tuesday. The training, which is...
Davenport fire department conducts fire training Tuesday morning
Liz Mathis, a Democratic state senator for Linn County's District 34.
Iowa State Sen. Liz Mathis announces run for 1st Congressional Dist.