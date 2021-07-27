Advertisement

Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured

Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have identified the police officer killed in Alabama on Tuesday morning as Marquis Moorer, WSFA reported.

Details about Moorer’s history with the Selma Police Department and age have not been released.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at Selma Square Apartments. Details about the incident were not released.

Jackson says Moore’s significant other, who has not been identified, was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Several agencies, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, are on the scene. A suspect is being sought but at this time, there are not any leads.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old fatally shot in Silvis identified
Davenport shots fired
Davenport Police respond to shots fired on Locust near Harrison and Main
Four Rock Island houses struck by gunfire Sunday night
PV Track & Field coach goes viral for high jumping videos
PV Track & Field coach goes viral for high jumping videos
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities are looking for help identifying these two...
CRIME STOPPERS: Two men need identifying after counterfeit bills used at HyVee in Milan

Latest News

Discussions into possible sale of Rock Island water utilities continue
Discussions into possible sale of Rock Island water utilities continue
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee holds first hearing
Liz Mathis, a Democratic state senator for Linn County's District 34.
Iowa State Sen. Liz Mathis announces run for 1st Congressional Dist.
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Vaccinations will be offered at Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City