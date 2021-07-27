Portion of State Street blocked following motorcycle accident in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Iowa (KWQC) - A portion of State Street is blocked following a car accident involving a motorcycle.

Our TV6 crew at the scene could see a red SUV stopped in the parking lot of the Duck Creek Pancake House in Riverdale and a motorcycle laying on its side next to the SUV.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene as well.

Details are very limited and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.