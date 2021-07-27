Reusable bag sales to benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley has been selected by the Moline Hy-Vee store to benefit from the Reusable Bag Program for the month of August.

The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag program is s way for shoppers to give back to the local community and help the environment. Every $2.50 reusable “My Heart” bag sends a $1 donation to a non-profit local to the Hy-Vee where it was purchased.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley was selected as the August beneficiary by managers at the store located at 750 42nd Avenue Drive, Moline.

Founded in 1994, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley works to provide structured after-school and summer programs for community youth aged 6-18. Learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley by visiting www.bgcmv.org.

For more information about the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program visit: hy-vee.bags4mycause.com/

