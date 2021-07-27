Tenants, officials, make progress on Crestwood Apartments eviction issue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of tenants and local officials gathered at Crestwood Apartments Monday for residents to voice their concerns and ask questions regarding a forced eviction of all residents on August 1 due to the city of Davenport condemning the buildings.

Both sides feel the meeting created progress.

“I’m just glad everybody came out together and stood with each other, with the mayor, and everyone else actually heard our voice with how we feel about this,” tenant Deshawn Westerfield said.

“Everybody, at least that I know, is compassionate as heck and this is terrible,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said.

The biggest takeaway from the meeting, according to the Mayor’s understanding, is that tenants won’t be evicted until an August 2 inspection, in which further decisions will be made about the property. Mayor Matson believes the inspection will allow tenants more time to find a new place to live.

“Everybody has their role, the city has their role, nonprofits have their role, the county has their role, frankly the landlord should have his but he doesn’t play,” Matson said.

In terms of relocation, tenants can also apply for three months of rent assistance as well as help with a security deposit through the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army can be contacted at 563-324-4808.

Iowa Legal Aid is also asking tenants to reach out to them for any legal assistance. Tenants can call 1-800-532-1275 Monday thru Friday between 9-11 A.M. and 1:30-3:30 P.M., except on Thursday afternoons.

Tenant Kurtis Hernandez was satisfied with Monday’s meeting but understands the work is not done.

“We just don’t want to give in, have one meeting and just forget about it, we want to hold people accountable, day by day just keep giving them the calls, keep getting information and pass it along to the rest of the community,” Hernandez said.

Overall, though, tenants and officials were happy with how the meeting went.

“To be honest with you I didn’t even expect all those city officials to show up because, you know, we’re the little people, why would big people like that in offices come out to see these little people but at the end of the day everybody came together, everybody was respectful, everybody got their point across, I think it was a great turnout,” Tenant Corey London said.

“It really puts a whole new layer of context on it, if you’re sitting down at City Hall and read about things on a piece of paper, it doesn’t actually tell the story of hearing from people in the place that they live in and that really paid a huge impact here,” 7th Ward Alderman Joseph Miller said, “there was a time not all that long ago where Davenport and cities like Davenport really didn’t look out for people who are on the lower end of the economic spectrum who are underrepresented.”

