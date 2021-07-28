Heat & humidity peak on Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL-- A First Alert Day is in effect for excessive heat and humidity. This morning’s showers and storms will only add to the humidity later today. Any storms in NW Illinois will push SE over the next few hours before dissipating. Clouds will gradually clear up this morning allowing temps to quickly warm into the mid 90s. With humidity factored in it will feel as hot as 107º today. A similar set up will take place tonight, with severe storms over central Wisconsin and a few storms making it into NW Illinois overnight. Once again, we will be in the mid 90s with heat indices in the lower 100s on Thursday. This will lead to another First Alert Day for excessive heat and humidity. As a front drops into the area during the day we will see the humidity slowly drop. We can’t rule out a few showers, but most will be south of the area. Temps will be cooler heading into the weekend with highs mainly in the low 80s.

TODAY: Hot and humid. High: 94º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms NE. Low: 72º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 93º.

The heat index could reach 100°-105° this afternoon. (KWQC)

