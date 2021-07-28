Advertisement

Man injured in Rock Island shooting Tuesday night

(Source: Gray News)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched at 8:55 p.m. to the 900 block of 20th Avenue after receiving several reports of gunfire. Police said they located a scene and received word from a local hospital that a man had arrived by private vehicle.

The man had a gunshot wound to his leg, as well as a “graze wound.” Police said he also had a head injury but did not know what caused it.

The man was later transferred to OSF Peoria for precaution, police said.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of State Street was blocked following a car accident involving a motorcycle. Our TV6...
Officials confirm one dead in motorcycle accident in Riverdale
On Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement following the Biden...
Gov. Reynolds ‘concerned’ over new mask guidance recommendations
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
13-year-old identified after fatal traffic accident with Moline Police vehicle
Moline police officer cleared of any charges in fatal bicycle accident

Latest News

N Charlotte Toyota gas mileage
AAA Motor Club: How accurate is the miles-to-empty gauge on your vehicle?
Excessive heat and humidity
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from Wednesday July 28th 12PM-8PM Thursday July 29th
Strongest in Wisconsin
First Alert Day For Heat & Humidity
Dewitt gears up to host RAGBRAI riders Friday
Dewitt gears up to host RAGBRAI riders Friday