Man injured in Rock Island shooting Tuesday night

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched at 8:55 p.m. to the 900 block of 20th Avenue after receiving several reports of gunfire. Police said they located a scene and received word from a local hospital that a man had arrived by private vehicle.

The man had a gunshot wound to his leg, as well as a “graze wound.” Police said he also had a head injury but did not know what caused it.

The man was later transferred to OSF Peoria for precaution, police said.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

